Armenian Police asks citizens to cooperate in crime prevention

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police has issued a statement today, calling for cooperation between the police force and the citizens.

The statement reads:



“The Armenian Police fully controls the operative situation in the country and fulfills all its duties in good faith, including preventing, repressing and of course, detecting crimes. However, a more successful crime prevention requires assistance from each and all of us.



If you witnessed a crime or suffered from it and did not apply to the police, do it now. The Armenian Police guarantees objective investigation and substantive results through transparent work and human-centered approach.



Dear citizens, we urge you to apply to the police freely if you have information about an imminent crime or a crime in progress.



The Armenian Police guarantees anonymity and security for you and your family.



Comprehensive, fast and efficient crime prevention is in the interests of our public, which is aware of its rights.”