Armenian President appoints new chiefs in Police, National Security Service

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees making changes in personnel in the Armenian Police and the National Security Service.
Anubagh Hambardzumyan has been relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Police and dismissed from the police force. Vardan Movsisyan has been assigned to that position.
Stepan Melkonyan has been dismissed as Deputy Director-Head of General Investigation Department of the National Security Service and appointed Deputy Director in the same agency.
