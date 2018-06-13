Tonoyan informs mediators about movement of Azerbaijani troops

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer.
According to Armenian Defense Ministry, Davit Tonoyan noted that Azerbaijan regularly takes actions that destabilize the situation on Line of Contact; particularly the use of sniper fire results in new victims.
Minister Tonoyan also touched upon the movement of the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nakhijevan.
Davit Tonoyan stressed that Armenia is committed to constantly preserving the ceasefire on Line of Contact by incorporating comprehensive means of strengthening mutual trust.
He noted that Armenian Armed Forces attentively follow the situation and control every movement.
