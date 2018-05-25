Artak Davtyan is Armenian army’s new Chief of the General Staff

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree appointing Major General Artak Davtyan Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The former Chief of Staff Movses Hakobyan was dismissed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who suggested Davtyan’s candidacy to the president and appointed Hakobyan Chief Military Inspector.

Artak Davtyan was born in 1970 in Bambakashat village, Hoktemberyan region, Armenia.

He took part in the Artsakh War.

Davtyan graduated from Frunze Military Academy (Moscow, Russia) with diploma of honor in 1998 and undertook retraining in the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Major General Davtyan served as Head of Operative Department of the General Staff and Deputy Chief of the General Staff in 2007-2009.

On 31 January 2009, he was appointed Head of Operative Department and relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

On 29 September 2017, Davtyan was appointed commander of the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Defense Ministry.