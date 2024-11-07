Fidan names condition for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that relations between Ankara and Yerevan will be normalized following the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

TASS reports that Fidan said about it to the Turkiye newspaper.

According to him, Ankara considers the achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important element for ensuring stability in the South Caucasus.

“We provide maximum support for reaching agreements and are happy to see that the sides are moving closer to them. The recent decisions on border delimitation are a good example of this progress,” the Turkish foreign minister said.