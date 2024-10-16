Heads of parliaments of Armenia and Turkey meet in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 14, the meeting of the Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan and the President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, took place in Geneva.

Parliament’s press office reported that “the sides discussed a large scope of issues regarding the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations.”

“The Armenian National Assembly President presented to the Turkish side the recent developments in the process of negotiations on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side in the process of peace establishment. Alen Simonyan also introduced to his Turkish colleague the Crossroads of Peace project initiated by the Government of Armenia. At the end of the meeting the sides reached an agreement to continue the contacts,” the news release reads.