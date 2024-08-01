Armenian and Turkish envoys discuss the issue of railroad border gate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic held their fifth meeting on the Margara-Alican crossing.
“They reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings.
Furthermore, they agreed to assess the technical requirements to enable functioning of Akhurik/Akyaka railroad border gate in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for diplomatic/official passport holders.
In the end, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between the two countries,” Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press office said in a news release.
