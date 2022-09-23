Tigran Avinyan elected deputy mayor of Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former vice Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has been elected today deputy mayor of Yerevan.

At the session of the Council of Elders his candidacy was backed by 44 members, 2 remained abstained.

Avinyan noted that “it is a great honor for him to be deputy mayor of Yerevan, to serve the city and its residents.”

“Yerevan is not only the past, Yerevan is the present and the future. Great work is still ahead, because the city needs new technological and system solutions. Yerevan should be a city for people. Love will be the driving force to achieve our goals,” said Tigran Avinyan.

Earlier, Tigran Avinyan noted that he will be the candidate of the Civil Contract party in the mayoral elections to be held in 2023.