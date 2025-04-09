Donors to require government approval to provide grants in Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Donors will need prior approval from the Georgia government before disbursing grants to NGOs.

“Novosti-Georgia” reports that this was stated by Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, commenting on the amendments to the Law on Grant, which are being fast-tracked for adoption.

“With these amendments, a system will be established where it is the donor – not the NGOs – that must obtain consent,” Papuashvili explained.

He said that “many irresponsible donors have been urged for months and years to act responsibly.” Papuashvili noted that funds from Western taxpayers have been used to carry out “fascist campaigns and acts of violence.”