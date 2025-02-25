Erdogan: Only Turkey can save the European Union

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that only Turkey’s full membership can save the EU.

“Only Turkey can save the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into, ranging from economy to defense and from politics to international prestige.

It is only Turkey and its full membership that can throw a lifeline to Europe, whose economy and demographic structure are aging rapidly. The sooner the EU faces this reality, the better off it will be.

As has always been, we desire to move forward with our membership process on the basis of mutual benefit and respect in a constructive spirit. With the necessary determination, we can achieve results quickly,” Erdoğan stated delivering remarks following the presidential cabinet meeting.

Turkey’s president also stated about a “serious crisis” in liberal democracy:

“Just like life, politics also does not tolerate any void. That is exactly what is occurring in the West at the present. As seen in recent elections, far-right demagogues are filling in the void that has emerged in European democracies.”