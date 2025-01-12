Trump calls Erdogan a “friend,” says he is behind ousting Assad

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Turkey controls the militants that ousted former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

“Those people that went in are controlled by Turkey,” he said during his first press conference since winning the presidential election. “And that’s okay, that’s another way to fight,” Trump said.

“Russia was weakened; Iran was weakened. Erdogan is a very smart guy, and he sent his people in there through different forms and different names, and they went in and they took over,” Trump added.

“Nobody knows what the final outcome is going to be in the region. Nobody knows who will rule in the final. I believe it is Turkey. Turkey is very smart, he is a very smart guy and he is very tough. Turkey did an unfriendly takeover without a lot of lives being lost,” the newly elected U.S. president said.

“Turkey is a major force. Erdogan is somebody I got along with great. He has built a very strong, powerful army,” Trump noted.

“President Erdogan is a friend of mine. He is a guy I like, respect. I think he respects me also,” Trump stated.