Aliyev observes flights of new Turkish Akinci drones - Mediamax.am

Aliyev observes flights of new Turkish Akinci drones


Photo: trend.az

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited several military facilities today and observed the flights of new Turkish Akinci drones recently accepted into the service by the Air Force.

Aliyev’s press office did not specify when exactly these drones were delivered to the Azerbaijani army.

 

It was known earlier that only Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs from Turkish company Baykar were in service by the Azerbaijani Air Force.

 

The ceremony was attended by Baykar’s technical director Selcuk Bayraktar, who is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

 

Turkish Bayraktars striking Artsakh are Erdogan’s family business

Baykar launched the Bayraktar TB2 in 2014 and introduced the more powerful Akinci in 2019.

 

This was Aliyev’s first working visit following the early presidential election held on February 7.

