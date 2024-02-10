Aliyev observes flights of new Turkish Akinci drones

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited several military facilities today and observed the flights of new Turkish Akinci drones recently accepted into the service by the Air Force.
Aliyev’s press office did not specify when exactly these drones were delivered to the Azerbaijani army.
It was known earlier that only Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs from Turkish company Baykar were in service by the Azerbaijani Air Force.
The ceremony was attended by Baykar’s technical director Selcuk Bayraktar, who is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.
Baykar launched the Bayraktar TB2 in 2014 and introduced the more powerful Akinci in 2019.
This was Aliyev’s first working visit following the early presidential election held on February 7.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.