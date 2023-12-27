Baku declares two French Embassy employees persona non grata - Mediamax.am

Baku declares two French Embassy employees persona non grata


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two employees of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata and instructed to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports that French Ambassador to Baku Anne Bouillon was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

 

“It was brought to her attention that two employees of the French Embassy were declared “persona non grata” by the Azerbaijani government due to their activities incompatible with diplomatic status and contradicting the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

 

A corresponding note was submitted to the French side.

