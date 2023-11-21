Erdogan compares Gaza with Karabakh, gives advice to Armenians

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "Gaza has the same place in our hearts as Karabakh”

At a press conference following the presidential cabinet meeting, Erdogan said, in particular:

“Any incident taking place around us, from the Balkans to the Caucasus, from the Black Sea to the eastern coasts of the Mediterranean, is of direct concern to us. Gaza has the same place in our hearts as Karabakh. We do not discriminate between Bosnia and Aleppo, or Tripoli and Balkh, or Thessaloniki and Mosul.”

“Those who for years emboldened Armenia and profited from the suffering, troubles and fights of the people living in the region actually caused the biggest harm to Armenia itself. By fanning the flames of unrealistic pipedreams, they manipulated and exploited the Armenians, condemning them to insecurity. Armenia needs to realize and accept this reality. The Armenian people and their rulers had better seek their security in establishing peace with their neighbors, not thousands of miles away.

No weapon or ammunition sent by Western countries can substitute for the tranquility to be enabled by an environment of permanent peace. It is our biggest desire that the Armenians shall not waste, once again, the peace opportunity,” Erdogan said.