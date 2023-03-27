Azerbaijan calls on French government to “respect constitutional rights” - Mediamax.am

281 views

Azerbaijan calls on French government to “respect constitutional rights”


Photo: nytimes.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan condemns “excessive and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials against public protests in France.”

This was stated by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada.

 

He urged the French government to “respect constitutional rights in the country.”

 

“We believe that the Council of Europe and international human rights organizations should investigate cases of extreme violence in France and demand that appropriate measures be taken within the framework of this country’s obligations,” Hajizada said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

World | March 27, 2023 12:43
Azerbaijan calls on French government to “respect constitutional rights”

Nagorno Karabakh | March 27, 2023 11:51
Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to advance in Artsakh

Politics | March 25, 2023 09:00
The Other Conflict on Europe’s Doorstep
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023