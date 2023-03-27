Azerbaijan calls on French government to “respect constitutional rights”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan condemns “excessive and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials against public protests in France.”

This was stated by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada.

He urged the French government to “respect constitutional rights in the country.”

“We believe that the Council of Europe and international human rights organizations should investigate cases of extreme violence in France and demand that appropriate measures be taken within the framework of this country’s obligations,” Hajizada said.