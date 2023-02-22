Blinken mentions the importance of Azerbaijani gas in Athens

Yerevan /Mediamax/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that thanks to Azerbaijani gas, Bulgaria will no longer depend on Russia from the next year.

During the joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Blinken said in particular:

“Greece is also helping NATO strengthen their energy security by helping diversity their sources and reducing dependence on Russian gas.

Bulgaria, for example, used to depend on Russia for up to 90 percent of its natural gas. The newly constructed Interconnector Greece-Bulgariat gas pipeline is allowing Bulgaria to transition away from that source. In the next year, Bulgaria will import nearly 100 percent of its domestic gas needs from Azerbaijan and the United States as a result of this Interconnector.”