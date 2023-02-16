Zelensky thanks Aliyev for support

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed cooperation at international platforms.
Aliyev’s press service notes that Zelensky thanked the Azerbaijani president for the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the provided humanitarian assistance.
