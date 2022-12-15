Azerbaijan’s transfer of power generators to Ukraine “causes bewilderment in Russia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry stated today that the transfer of power generators by Azerbaijan to Ukraine "as humanitarian aid causes bewilderment in Russia.”

TASS quotes a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry:

“Baku’s such step causes bewilderment. As part of a special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are destroying the critical infrastructure of Ukraine used by the Kyiv regime for military needs. Azerbaijani deliveries, which are unlikely to fundamentally change the situation, do not amount to humanitarian aid.”