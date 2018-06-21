Aurora Prize 2018: Backstage

The third Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity was held in Armenia on June 8-10. Mediamax in cooperation with Aurora Humanitarian Initiatives has collected a range of backstage photos from this year’s ceremony.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The second part of the Aurora Prize 2018 trilogy took place in the early morning of June 10, nearby Khor Virap monastery complex. The attendees started arriving at 3 a.m., including Ruben Vardanyan’s son David.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Member of Aurora Prize Selection Committee, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson is pictured attending the sunrise ceremony along with other guests and watching Mount Ararat emerge from darkness at dawn.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The sunrise ceremony in Khor Virap was Ruben Vardanyan’s idea.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The three Aurora Prize 2018 finalists are photographed during their visit to the Blue Mosque in Yerevan.

Nasima, the spouse of Aurora Prize 2017 Laureate Tom Catena, learned to bake lavash in Tatev.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Member of Aurora Prize Selection Committee, former UK Secretary of State for Health Lord Ara Darzi became Honorary Doctor of Yerevan Medical University.

Aurora Prize 2017 Laureate Tom Catena and the Armenian doctors who substituted him in Sudan last year took a tour around Yerevan Brandy Company.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Aurora initiative cofounder Vartan Gregorian is signing in “Chronicles of Aurora” at Matenadaran.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powers is taking a picture at the Armenian Genocide Museum.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

During the visit to Armenia, Samantha Powers expressed her regret over the fact that Barack Obama’s administration failed to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

A professional dance ensemble is performing at dawn in Khor Virap, joined by Aurora Prize guests and cofounders Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan.

Photo: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Many of the attendees of the sunrise ceremony received personalized sprouts of vine.

Photos: Aurora Humanitarian Initiative