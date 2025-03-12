The book “Ruben Vardanyan: ‘Don Quixote’ and the ‘Dragons’” released

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mediamax Media Company has published the book "Ruben Vardanyan: ‘Don Quixote’ and the "Dragons’” by Ara Tadevosyan.

The book is about Ruben Vardanyan’s activities in Armenia from 2013 to 2019.

It shows the evolution of Ruben Vardanyan’s vision for the future of Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian world. The book presents numerous facts, testimonies, and working documents published for the first time.

It also provides a fresh interpretation of the events that took place in Armenia in 2016-2017, which paved the way for the 2018 change of power.

The book is available for purchase at Mediamax’s online bookstore via the following link:

https://premium.mediamax.am/am/books/ruben-vardanyan

Starting March 14, the book will also be available in the Bookinist and Zangak bookstore chains.