Protest held in Berlin against unlawful trials in Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Representatives of human rights organizations gathered on March 10 at the Brandenburg Gate to demand the immediate release of Armenian political prisoners unlawfully detained in Azerbaijan.

“The detainees, including Ruben Vardanyan, are enduring inhumane conditions, with reports of torture and mistreatment. Vardanyan is currently on a hunger strike, and his life is at grave risk. We cannot stay silent,” the protesters said.

They stressed that Azerbaijan’s actions violate international law, including the UN Genocide Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The demonstrators urged the European Union, Germany, and France to implement the following measures:

- Sanctions against Azerbaijani Officials – targeted sanctions on individuals and institutions responsible for the unlawful detention and mistreatment of Armenian prisoners.

- International Monitoring of Prison Conditions – pressure Azerbaijan to allow the UN Committee against Torture and the International Red Cross to assess the prisoners’ treatment.

- Immediate Release of All Armenian Detainees – demand Azerbaijan comply with international human rights obligations and release political prisoners without conditions.

- Preservation of Armenian Cultural Heritage – investigate and prevent further destruction of Armenian cultural and religious sites in occupied Artsakh.

- Ensuring Safe Return for Displaced Armenians – advocate for international protection mechanisms allowing Armenians to return to their homeland.

The speakers at the protest condemned European inaction and Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s failure to take decisive action.

The coalition of human rights organizations plans further demonstrations across Europe and will submit an official petition to the European Parliament urging immediate sanctions against Azerbaijan.