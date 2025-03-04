Monument to Heydar Aliyev laid in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took part today in the ceremony of laying a monument to twice hero of Socialist Labor, first deputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, ex-president of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

TASS reports that Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev also attended the ceremony in the square near the Azerbaijani Embassy.

“Last year the country celebrated a great anniversary - 50 years since the launch of construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), one of the greatest construction projects of the Soviet Union. This year, the BAM builders’ association requested erecting a monument to Heydar Aliyev, one of the key figures of this construction. The Russian government, “Russian Railways” actively supported this request. And today I have signed an order to establish a monument to Heydar Aliyev here,” Sobyanin said.

Vitaly Savelyev noted that Heydar Aliyev inscribed himself with “golden letters” in the history of construction of the BAM.

“He didn’t just supervise this construction on behalf of the USSR Council of Ministers, he lived it,” he said.