Amnesty International: Azerbaijan must ensure fair trial rights of Ruben Vardanyan and investigate claims of violations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Reacting to the start of a trial of Ruben Vardanyan, a former de facto State Minister in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region which Azerbaijan brought back under its full control in 2023, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said:

“The Azerbaijani authorities claim they have put Ruben Vardanyan on trial to ensure accountability for crimes of which they accused him. But by denying him his fair trial rights, they are doing the exact opposite of justice. Authorities must uphold and ensure the fair trial rights of Ruben Vardanyan.

“Ruben Vardanyan has raised serious allegations of human rights violations which include ill-treatment in detention, being coerced to sign falsified case materials and denied the opportunity to prepare his defense. Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially and effectively investigate these grave allegations and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible.

“Authorities must provide Ruben Vardanyan full access to his lawyers, and adequate time and opportunity to prepare his defense.

“The international community must closely monitor this high-profile case, to ensure Ruben Vardanyan’s fair trial rights and justice.”