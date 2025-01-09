Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) President Sam Simonian expressed confidence that the organization “will adapt and thrive.”

“AGBU is poised to navigate the global challenges that will shape the world, the Armenian Nation and our organization. While the future remains uncertain, I am confident that AGBU will adapt and thrive, thanks to the generosity of our donors, the inspiration of our volunteers, and the cooperation of our local leaders and partners,” the message reads.