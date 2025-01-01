Pictures of the Year 2024 - Mediamax.am

exclusive
1932 views

Pictures of the Year 2024


Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS


Introducing some of the best photos of 2024, taken by REUTERS photographers.

Photo: REUTERS

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.

Photo: REUTERS

A woman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly.

Photo: REUTERS

Mourners attend a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Photo: REUTERS

A woman with a rifle shops in a bakery in Tel Aviv.

Photo: REUTERS

Palestinian woman Buthayna Abu Jazar holds the hand of her son Hazma, who was killed in an Israeli strike.

Photo: REUTERS

Spain's Marc Cucurella celebrates with the trophy after winning the final.

Photo: REUTERS

Women is swimsuits atop a boat take a group photo as the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron’s Blue Angels perform in the skies over Annapolis.

Photo: REUTERS

The words "Revenge" and "Hate" are tattooed on the hands of Roman, a 38-year-old commander of a fire support platoon, in Ukraine’s 58th Motorized Brigade.

Photo: REUTERS

Lebron James and Stephen Curry celebrate after the match.

Photo: REUTERS

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Joker: Folie a Deux" at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice.

Photo: REUTERS

A supporter wearing Trump 2024 shoes erects flags on his truck, which also includes a depiction of U.S. President Joe Biden bound in rope.

Photo: REUTERS

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves at fans during a tribute to his career.

Photo: REUTERS

Firefighters drop retardant from a plane next to a house as they battle a wildfire in a canyon in Oroville, California.

Photo: REUTERS

Kim Kardashian attends the 13th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Photo: REUTERS

Palestinian girl Sila Houso, who was injured in her head in an Israeli strike.

Photo: REUTERS

Liverpool fans celebrate their first goal scored by Virgil van Dijk.

Photo: REUTERS

A visitor looks at Diego Velazquez's "The Rokeby Venus" displayed at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.

Photo: REUTERS

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Photo: REUTERS

A child looks on as Palestinians enjoy the beach on a hot day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Photo: REUTERS

Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan.

Photo: REUTERS

An annular solar eclipse is seen in Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Photo: REUTERS

A man jumps off apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying in the desert, following an attack by Iran on Israel, near the southern city of Arad.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Society | December 30, 2024 10:00
Pictures of the Year 2024

Society | December 27, 2024 09:45
Minister of Internal Affairs visits Marie Izmirlian Orphanage

Foreign Policy | December 25, 2024 08:27
Pashinyan not to attend informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025