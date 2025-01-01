Pictures of the Year 2024

Introducing some of the best photos of 2024, taken by REUTERS photographers.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.
A woman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly.
Mourners attend a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
A woman with a rifle shops in a bakery in Tel Aviv.
Palestinian woman Buthayna Abu Jazar holds the hand of her son Hazma, who was killed in an Israeli strike.
Spain's Marc Cucurella celebrates with the trophy after winning the final.
Women is swimsuits atop a boat take a group photo as the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron’s Blue Angels perform in the skies over Annapolis.
The words "Revenge" and "Hate" are tattooed on the hands of Roman, a 38-year-old commander of a fire support platoon, in Ukraine’s 58th Motorized Brigade.
Lebron James and Stephen Curry celebrate after the match.
Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "Joker: Folie a Deux" at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice.
A supporter wearing Trump 2024 shoes erects flags on his truck, which also includes a depiction of U.S. President Joe Biden bound in rope.
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves at fans during a tribute to his career.
Firefighters drop retardant from a plane next to a house as they battle a wildfire in a canyon in Oroville, California.
Kim Kardashian attends the 13th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Palestinian girl Sila Houso, who was injured in her head in an Israeli strike.
Liverpool fans celebrate their first goal scored by Virgil van Dijk.
A visitor looks at Diego Velazquez's "The Rokeby Venus" displayed at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.
Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
A child looks on as Palestinians enjoy the beach on a hot day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan.
An annular solar eclipse is seen in Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina.
A man jumps off apparent remains of a ballistic missile lying in the desert, following an attack by Iran on Israel, near the southern city of Arad.
