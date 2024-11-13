Greta Thunberg to join protest outside UN office in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg will join the "Stop Greenwashing Genocide!” protest outside the UN Office in Armenia on November 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Armenian Climate Justice Initiative reported about this.

On November 14, Greta Thunberg will participate in the “Impact of Azerbaijan’s Aggression on Human Rights and Environmental Protection” panel discussion to be held at Manukyan Hall of the American University of Armenia at 10.30 a.m.

Greta Thunberg arrived in Armenia from Georgia on November 12.