“Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest was a clear message to all the Armenian people”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. David Vardanyan, the eldest son of Ruben Vardanyan, illegally detained in Baku, believes that his father’s arrest "was a very clear message to all the Armenian people: no Armenian is safe, this can happen to all of you.”

“We need to speak more about the political prisoners, and I think that the next step we must take now is to put more pressure on Azerbaijan. It’s the call to action that we must respond to. We all know what’s happening is concretely against international norms and standards, and we need to show Azerbaijan that such behavior cannot be tolerated, especially if the country wants to position itself on the international stage,” David Vardanyan said in an interview with The Armenian Report.