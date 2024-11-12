Greta Thunberg to visit Armenia, Georgian sources say - Mediamax.am

462 views

Greta Thunberg to visit Armenia, Georgian sources say


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg intends to visit Armenia from Georgia.

This is reported by Georgian news website Ambebi.ge.

 

The publication states that in Armenia she plans to organize protests with local activists against the ongoing COP29 conference in Baku.

 

Greta Thunberg is in Tbilisi currently, from where she strongly criticizes the authorities of Azerbaijan, accusing them of violating human rights and, in particular, of the displacement of the Armenians of Artsakh.

 

Greta Thunberg’s article - A ‘Cop of peace’? How can authoritarian, human rights-trashing Azerbaijan possibly host that? - was published in the British The Guardian.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Society | November 12, 2024 15:47
Greta Thunberg to visit Armenia, Georgian sources say

Foreign Policy | November 12, 2024 15:12
“Signing of peace agreement by the end of the year depends on Armenia”

Society | November 12, 2024 11:12
Armine Afeyan Appointed CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024