Greta Thunberg to visit Armenia, Georgian sources say

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg intends to visit Armenia from Georgia.

This is reported by Georgian news website Ambebi.ge.

The publication states that in Armenia she plans to organize protests with local activists against the ongoing COP29 conference in Baku.

Greta Thunberg is in Tbilisi currently, from where she strongly criticizes the authorities of Azerbaijan, accusing them of violating human rights and, in particular, of the displacement of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Greta Thunberg’s article - A ‘Cop of peace’? How can authoritarian, human rights-trashing Azerbaijan possibly host that? - was published in the British The Guardian.