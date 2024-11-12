Armine Afeyan Appointed CEO of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the appointment of Armine Afeyan as Chief Executive Officer.

She succeeds Arman Jilavian, who has provided exemplary leadership during the organization’s first decade and will take on the role of Vice Chair of the Aurora Board.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Arman Jilavian for his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to Aurora’s mission,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “Arman’s commitment has helped galvanize Aurora’s impact across the globe, and we look forward to his continued contributions as Vice Chair of Aurora’s Board of Directors.”

Armine Afeyan was most recently Executive Director of Aurora. She rejoined the organization in 2023, having previously held the position of Director of Communications in 2015–2016. In addition to Aurora, Afeyan has spent the balance of her career in consumer-oriented technology companies, most recently serving as a general manager at Wayfair.

“I am honored to follow Arman’s footsteps as CEO and continue building on the remarkable foundation laid over our first decade. As we prepare to celebrate Aurora’s 10th anniversary in 2025, I look forward to working with our global partners and supporters to expand our reach, enhance our programs, and empower the next generation of humanitarians,” said Armine Afeyan. “I am immensely proud to channel my Gratitude into Action by being part of Aurora during this pivotal time.”