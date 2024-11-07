All-Armenian prayer to be held for Armenian prisoners in Baku on November 10

Yerevan /Mediamax/. All-Armenian prayer will be held in Holy See of St. Etchmiadzin on November 10 led by His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. The prayer will simultaneously be held in all the churches of the Armenian and Diaspora dioceses.

“The All-Armenian prayer is for the protection of the rights of the Artsakh Armenians, in particular, the servicemen, civilians and representatives of the military-political leadership of the Artsakh Republic kidnapped, captured by Azerbaijan and held illegally in Baku on trumped-up charges,” the press release of the Holy See press office reads.

Ahead of the call of the Armenian Catholicos, the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the European Conference of Churches (ECC) urged their member churches and all people of good will to join a prayer day for Armenia and Artsakh Armenians on November 10.