Karekin II discusses Artsakh issue with UN Under Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, during his meeting with UN Under Secretary General and High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, drew special attention to the complicated situation in the region and the security challenges facing Armenia.

The Holy See press office reports that at a meeting Karekin II, in particular, touched upon the issues of bordering areas occupied by Azerbaijan, protection of rights of forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians, prisoners kept in Baku, and the elimination and usurpation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in Artsakh.

“The Armenian Patriarch emphasized the active support of the international community and friendly countries in the proper and fair solution of these issues.

During the conversation, reference was also made to the mission of the Apostolic Church, the programs implemented in the current difficult situation, as well as the cooperation with Sister Churches and international and inter-church structures for the protection of violated rights of Artsakh residents. Regarding the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage of Artsakh, the interlocutors highlighted the organization of the mission of independent experts for assessing the situation, as well as the active involvement of UNESCO,” the news release runs.