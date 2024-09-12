About 1,000 forcibly displaced children from Artsakh to visit Hungary

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Around 120 forcibly displaced children from Nagorno Karabakh traveled in August to Hungary to participate in a summer camp.

This was stated at a meeting of Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, which took place within the framework of the Yerevan Dialogue international forum.

“The initiative will have a continuous nature, giving about 1,000 children forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh the opportunity to attend the camp,” the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs reported.

Mediamax notes that Hungary is Azerbaijan’s close ally in the European Union. In particular, in September 2023, Hungary vetoed the European Union’s statement on the situation in Artsakh.