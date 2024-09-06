The Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia launched

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Afeyan Philanthropies organization announced the launch of Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia (AIFA). The initiative is dedicated to building a more vibrant, resilient, and prosperous Armenia.

Talar Kazanjian, a seasoned organizational and nonprofit leader, has been appointed Executive Director of AIFA. Previously, she was Chief Operating Officer of Armenia 2041, where she oversaw the launch of the Future Armenian initiative. Prior to this role, she was Executive Director of AGBU Armenia where she helped to bring a change in Armenia.

Kazanjian joins David Tadevosyan, Director of Operations for AIFA, who has been working for the past several months to establish the organization in Armenia.

“For more than two decades, we have been dedicated to building a resilient and prosperous future for Armenia: one that champions innovation, fosters inclusivity, and prioritizes the well-being of all its citizens. Through AIFA, we aim to strengthen our existing work, implement new programs and forge partnerships and collaborations that scale impact,” said Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Trustees of the Afeyan Philanthropies.