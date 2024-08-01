Armenian and Georgian young people participate in a joint program

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The summer educational, cultural and youth international program launched today at the COAF SMART center located in Debet community with the participation of 60 young people from Armenia and Georgia.

The goal of the program initiated by Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports is to “contribute to ensuring communication between Armenian and Georgian young people and creating intercultural-youth ties.”

The participants of the program were divided into 5 groups, each with 6 Georgian and Armenian participants. One group leader is attached to each group to coordinate and guide the group participants in various activities during the 7 days of the program.

The program is organized and implemented by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).