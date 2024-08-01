Armenian and Georgian young people participate in a joint program - Mediamax.am

1667 views

Armenian and Georgian young people participate in a joint program


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The summer educational, cultural and youth international program launched today at the COAF SMART center located in Debet community with the participation of 60 young people from Armenia and Georgia.

The goal of the program initiated by Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports is to “contribute to ensuring communication between Armenian and Georgian young people and creating intercultural-youth ties.”

 

The participants of the program were divided into 5 groups, each with 6 Georgian and Armenian participants. One group leader is attached to each group to coordinate and guide the group participants in various activities during the 7 days of the program.

 

The program is organized and implemented by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 31, 2024 17:28
Russian MFA: “West’s increasing influence on Armenia’s media resources will lead to nothing good”

Wigmore | July 31, 2024 18:06
Wigmore and Valley Children’s Healthcare sum up the first visit to Armenia

Foreign Policy | July 31, 2024 10:24
US wants to make Caucasus independent “of malign influence from China and Russia”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024