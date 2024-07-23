Luis Moreno Ocampo: “You lose when you stop fighting” - Mediamax.am

Luis Moreno Ocampo: “You lose when you stop fighting”


Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), is convinced that Armenians should continue their fight for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku. “You lose when you stop fighting,” he stressed.

 

 

Topics of conversation

 

00:00 -  intro

00:40 –  New campaign for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku

02:50 –  Parallels between climate change and genocide

04:35 –  Window of opportunity

08:15 –  The prospect of putting pressure on Aliyev

10:50 –  The role of politicians

12:20 –  “We lose when we stop fighting”

15:20 –  Baku’s claims about “Western Azerbaijan”

18:05 –  Tortures against Ruben Vardanyan

21:20 –  In case of failure to release the Armenian prisoners before COP29

23:00 –  Excerpts from the “Aurora Sunrise” film

25:35 –  Officials start talking about genocide after retiring

