Luis Moreno Ocampo: “You lose when you stop fighting”

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), is convinced that Armenians should continue their fight for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku. “You lose when you stop fighting,” he stressed.
Topics of conversation
00:00 - intro
00:40 – New campaign for the release of Armenian prisoners held in Baku
02:50 – Parallels between climate change and genocide
04:35 – Window of opportunity
08:15 – The prospect of putting pressure on Aliyev
10:50 – The role of politicians
12:20 – “We lose when we stop fighting”
15:20 – Baku’s claims about “Western Azerbaijan”
18:05 – Tortures against Ruben Vardanyan
21:20 – In case of failure to release the Armenian prisoners before COP29
23:00 – Excerpts from the “Aurora Sunrise” film
25:35 – Officials start talking about genocide after retiring
