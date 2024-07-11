Belgian Brepols to publish Matenadaran’s new international journal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Matenadaran has signed an agreement of collaboration with the Belgian publishing house Brepols, one of the internationally known publishers specialized in medieval studies.

Brepols, widely recognized for such authoritative book series as Corpus Christianorum, Patrologia Orientalis, Corpus Christianorum Series Apocryphorum and others, will publish Matenadaran’s new international academic journal MEMAS (Matenadaran: Medieval and Early Modern Armenian Studies).

The journal is biannual (two issues per year), it will be published online in open access and also printed at the end of each year.

The presentation of MEMAS will take place on July 22, in Tatev, during the International Armenological Congress.