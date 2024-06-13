Aram I and Pope Francis discuss issue of Armenians held in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I met with His Holiness Pope Francis in the Vatican.

According to the news release issued by Antelias, Aram I and Pope Francis discussed the following topics:

- The necessity to broaden and transform the ecumenical relations into a partnership.

- The goal of establishing a common date for the celebration of the Holy Resurrection by all churches.

- The necessity of convening a Third Vatican Council with active participation from non-Catholic churches.

- The importance of strengthening Christian-Muslim coexistence in Lebanon and the election of a president.

- The imperative of releasing the Armenian political prisoners of war held captive in Azerbaijan.

- The necessity of returning the indigenous Artsakh Armenians to their homeland under international protection.

Mediamax notes that in February of this year, Pope Francis at the meeting with the bishops of the Armenian Catholic Church called to pray for the people forced to flee Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Dear Brothers, how can we not turn our thoughts to Armenia, not only in words but above all in our prayers, particularly for all those fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh and for the many displaced families seeking refuge?” Pope Francis noted.