Health For Armenia’s Innovative Leadership Development Program Launches

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Health For Armenia, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving primary healthcare in Armenia’s rural areas, announced the launch of its innovative Leadership Development Program and the start of its intensive Healthcare Academy.

This pioneering initiative, based on the highly successful Teach For Armenia model, aims to empower family medicine doctors in Armenia’s rural areas with the leadership skills, medical knowledge, and network necessary to drive primary care reform from within Armenia's healthcare system. Together with our strategic partners at the Henar Foundation, the inaugural cohort of ten family medicine doctor-leaders will undergo an intensive training program this summer, after which they will be deployed to ten rural locations throughout Armenia.

The Health For Armenia Leadership Development Program is designed to identify, train, and support the next generation of family medicine doctor-leaders in rural Armenia. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines four pillars of training for our fellows through an intensive Healthcare Academy and ongoing education throughout the fellowship, which includes leadership, community engagement, medical knowledge, and research, and culminates in a capstone project focused on improving health outcomes.

“We have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact leadership training has made throughout Armenia’s rural schools through the Teach For Armenia program. I’m thrilled that our model will now be deployed in training the next generation of healthcare leaders in Armenia and streamlining a new talent pipeline into the system,” noted Larisa Hovannisian, founder and CEO of Teach For Armenia, and Board Member of Health For Armenia.

Considering the challenges within Armenia’s healthcare system, including limited resources, outdated infrastructure, and a shortage of trained professionals, Health for Armenia’s Leadership Development Program is part of Health For Armenia's broader mission to address these issues by fostering a new generation of leaders who are equipped to implement innovative solutions and drive systemic improvements.

Health for Armenia Board of Directors member Sara Anjargolian added: “Those who have been focused on systems change in Armenia have seen the difference a grassroots organization which invests in the development of the next generation of professionals can make. By investing in the people who will drive systems change in healthcare, we are investing in the future well-being of our entire nation.”

The Health for Armenia program has been developed in close cooperation with the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Health, the Yerevan State Medical University, and the National Institute of Health.

The launch of this program would not have been possible without the generous contributions of the HENAR Foundation, the H.Hovnanian Family Foundation, the Vahe & Lucie Foundation, the Gulamerian Foundation and AMAA Armenia.

For more information about Health for Armenia, please visit www.HealthForArmenia.org.