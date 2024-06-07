First-ever Armenian Harley-Davidson Moto Festival to be hosted in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Motorcycle enthusiasts from different countries are set to gather in Yerevan for the first-ever Armenian Moto Festival Inspired by Harley-Davidson, the Apricot Rally, taking place June 14-16.

Hosted by the Mount Ararat Chapter (the first Harley Owners Group members in Armenia) this event will bring together around 50 legendary Harley-Davidson motorcycles and more than 100 participants.

“Such motorcycle festivals are a popular format worldwide, and we are excited to bring it to Armenia. This event is not only a celebration of this legendary motorcycle brand and its culture, but also an opportunity to showcase Armenia’s warm hospitality and unique cultural heritage,” said Grigory Arutyunyan, the director of the Mount Ararat Chapter.

The general public, in turn, can witness the impressive lineup of Harley-Davidson motorcycles on June 15th at 10:00 am at Shahumyan Square, where the motorcycle festival will kick off.

The main sponsor of the Apricot Rally is Amaryan Charitable Foundation and the main partner is the Yerevan Brandy Company.