Sarkis Izmirlian visits Marie Izmirlian Orphanage

Today, Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of the renowned philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian, visited Marie Izmirlian orphanage accompanied by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan to familiarize themselves with the recent renovation efforts and the range of services offered at the care facility.

Accompanied by Minister Narek Mkrtchyan, Deputy Minister Tatevik Stepanyan, Country Director of the Izmirlian Foundation Armen Chobanyan, and Director of Arabkir Medical Center Ara Babloyan, the guests toured the facility and got acquainted with the ongoing projects.

During the visit, Minister Mkrtchyan outlined the priorities in the field of children's rights, in particular, emphasizing the importance of continuous improvement of services provided to children in residential care institutions. In this context, future potential collaboration with the Izmirlian Foundation was discussed emphasizing the need for joint efforts in the best interests of children.

Ara Babloyan, the director of Arabkir Medical Center, presented the pilot program, within the framework of which the medical center's team of professionals, including physiotherapists, psychologists, and rehabilitologists, will deliver essential services to approximately 30 children residing in the orphanage, fostering their full integration into society.

It is noteworthy that, with the support of the Izmirlian Foundation and in collaboration with the Source Foundation for Supporting Disabled Children and Their Families, five specialized rooms at the Izmirlian Orphanage have been renovated. Furthermore, the premises designated for physiotherapy have been renovated and furnished.