Suren Papikyan and Sarkis Izmirlian discussed potential cooperation

On April 5, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan hosted Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of renowned philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian, at Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the RA Ministry of Defense. The Minister congratulated Sarkis Izmirlian on his father Dikran Izmirlian being awarded the title of National Hero of Armenia.

Potential cooperation within the framework of a number of projects was discussed. The Minister also briefed Sarkis Izmirlian on the progress of the extensive reforms in the RA Armed Forces, including in the Military Academy named after Vazgen Sargsyan.