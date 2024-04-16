Minister of High-Tech Industry received Sarkis Izmirlian

Minister of High-Tech Industry of the RA Mkhitar Hayrapetyan received Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of famous philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian.

The minister welcomed the guests, congratulated him on the occasion of Dikran Izmirlian receiving the title of National Hero, noting that this is an expression of gratitude to the family of Izmirlian for significant services to the Motherland.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan introduced the main activity directions of the Ministry, the current and new programs to be implemented, emphasized the significance of engaging our compatriots from the Diaspora in the implementation process.

Speaking about the development strategy of high-tech sector, the Minister noted that Armenia has great potential to become an important player in the technological world, and in this context, the professional skills, innovative thinking and opportunities of Diaspora can bring substantial benefits for the country.

Sarkis Izmirlian emphasized the important role of technologies in the modern world, which bring great changes, significantly improving the quality of people's lives. He also referred to the technological future of Armenia, pointed out the development of space technologies and biotechnology, where Armenia can make significant progress.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening cooperation with Diaspora in the field of high technologies.