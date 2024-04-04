Dikran Izmirlian to be granted the title of National Hero of Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Famous philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian will be granted today the title of National Hero of Armenia.

On this occasion, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Sarkis Izmirlian, the son of famous philanthropist Dikran Izmirlian.

“The meeting is taking place on the important occasion of conferring the title of National Hero on Dikran Izmirlian. It is really a very important event for us, it is an expression of our gratitude for the activity that your family has carried out and is carrying out in our republic. We hope that the cooperation that we have been able to establish so far between the government and the “Izmirlian” Foundation will be continuous,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

Sarkis Izmirlian, on his part, noted: “The honor you gave to my father is incredible. Everything that he has done in Armenia for decades, he did for the people of Armenia, not for the purpose of taking the credit to himself. Actually, we don’t want people to know what we do, we do it for the people of Armenia, not for ourselves. We are happy to be here in Armenia.”

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting, issues related to the activities and programs of the “Izmirlian” Foundation in Armenia were discussed.