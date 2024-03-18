Zareh Sinanyan highly appreciates cooperation with Izmirlian Foundation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Izmirlian Foundation and Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, and Armen Chobanyan, the Country Director of the Izmirlian Foundation, were the signatories to the MoU.

High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan highly appreciated the effective and pro-Armenian cooperation formed over the years with the Izmirlian Foundation.

“The Foundation carries out tremendous activities in Armenia, contributing to the development of a number of areas of the homeland. I emphasize our cooperation with the Foundation in the direction of supporting repatriates, in particular, the health care support program for repatriates from conflict zones jointly with the Office and the Ministry of Health. The Foundation is also a reliable partner of the Repatriation and Integration Center of our Office and now supports the technical equipment of the center,” Zareh Sinanyan noted.

Armen Chobanyan, in his turn, expressed readiness to further solidify and expand the partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.