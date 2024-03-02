Nanna Skau welcomes the goals of “Sustainable development and ESG” conference

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nanna Skau, UN Resident Coordinator a.i. in Armenia believes that the goal of "Sustainable development and ESG: global agenda, local needs” conference to be held on March 6 closely aligns with the UN’s multi-year strategy of the Global Compact that aims to drive business awareness and action in support of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“Providing a universal framework for corporate responsibility, the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, sets principles to guide responsible business management. The idea of the UN Global Compact was proposed in late 1999 by UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan in response to widespread concerns about the negative impact of corporate business practices on human rights, workers’ rights, and the environment. This global movement has 12,000 businesses and 3,000 non-business stakeholders across 160 countries.

No matter how large or small, and regardless of their industry, all companies can contribute to the SDGs. While the scale and scope of the global goals is unprecedented, the fundamental ways that business can contribute remain unchanged. The key request to the companies is to first do business responsibly and then pursue opportunities to solve societal challenges through business innovation and collaboration,” Nanna Skau said.

She emphasized that for businesses aiming to champion the SDG agenda, the first step involves responsibly integrating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their strategies and operations, and understanding that good practices or innovation in one area cannot make up for doing harm in another.

“Sustainable development and ESG: global agenda, local needs” conference, organized by Mediamax Media Company and Skill Event Marketing Company, will take place on

March 6, 2024 in Tigran Mets hall of Armenia Marriott hotel.

Robust Armenia conference partners are Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, Converse Bank, ARARATBANK, Unibank, Grant Thornton Consulting, Green Rock Management Group, Philip Morris International and the UN Office in Armenia.

The program of the conference is available here: https://banks.am/en/news/newsfeed/27298

For additional information please call 010 54 45 31 or write to news@mediamax.am.