Cesar Gueikian brings together Tony Iommi, Jimmy Page and Brian May

On February 22, Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Sir Brian May (Queen) joined the Gibson team and fans to celebrate the opening of the Gibson Garage London music store.
The Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the U.S.
Photo: Gibson
At the event Gibson announced it has entered into a collaborative partnership with Jimmy Page.
“Jimmy Page deserves a very important chapter in the history of Gibson,” expains Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson. “We think of Jimmy as an ambassador emeritus of guitars and a music trailblazer in the birth and evolution of rock! In many ways, Jimmy is responsible for the success, continued innovation, and evolution of post-Golden-Era Gibson. We are grateful for Jimmy’s trust in the Gibson team, and we look forward to paying tribute to him by bringing this epic collaboration to life.”
“When I met with Cesar and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved. There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision”, said Jimmy Page.
“Had a really lovely day today at the Gibson Garage launch In London. My friend Cesar invited myself, Brian May and Jimmy Page to the launch. It’s a very impressive place and it will be great for guitar players to visit. Brilliant to see my dear friends Brian May and Jimmy Page. We had a really nice time and chatted about old times and the new things that we’re all doing”, said Tony Iommi.
Photo: Dave Hogan
“The new Gibson Garage London will be just what we all used to dream a guitar shop should be-a place where a young player can feel welcome and mix with the finest instruments, amps, and ancillary gear-and NOT be told to keep their hands to themselves!”, said Sir Brian May.
