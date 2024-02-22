Robust Armenia conference’s program and list of partners published - Mediamax.am

Robust Armenia conference’s program and list of partners published


Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mediamax Media Company and Skill Event Marketing Company published today the program and list of partners of Robust Armenia conference on “Sustainable development and ESG: global agenda, local needs.”

The partners of the Robust Armenia 2024 conference are Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, Converse Bank, ARARATBANK, Unibank, Grant Thornton Consulting, Green Rock Management Group, Philip Morris International and the UN Office in Armenia.

 

“We are grateful to all partners who expressed readiness to support the conference, which will serve as a platform for discussing Armenia’s sustainable development by representatives of the private sector. Such a distinguished group of supporters proves that our country’s private sector attaches importance to the sustainable development agenda,” the directors of Mediamax and Skill Event Marketing, Ara Tadevosyan and Nelly Marabyan noted.

 

The keynote speaker of the 2024 conference will be Jon Dee, the co-founder and president of the Do Something organization. Jon will tell how to make business environmentally friendly and efficient. He will specially focus on the possibilities of ensuring Armenia’s energy security, given the existing security and geopolitical risks.  

 

“Sustainable Development and ESG: International Agenda, Local Needs” conference will be held on March 6, 2024, in the “Tigran Mets” hall of the “Armenia Marriott” hotel, from 09:30 to 13:30. For additional information call 010 54 45 31 or send an e-mail to news@mediamax.am.

 

The program is below.

 

ROBUST ARMENIA-2024 CONFERENCE

 

Sustainable development and ESG: global agenda, local needs

 

March 6, 2024, Yerevan,

Armenia Marriott Hotel, Tigran Mets hall

 

Agenda

 

•    09:30-10:00 registration

 

•    10:00-10:15 opening remarks

 

•    10:15-11:15 “Business leadership beyond regulatory requirements” panel discussion

 

Moderator Anna Saghabalyan

 

Participants:

 

Rayisa Babayan

ESG Responsible at ARARATBANK

 

Azat Manukyan

Partner at Grant Thornton Consulting

 

Irina Zhukova

Regional Director on Sustainability at Philip Morris International

 

Anna Salome  

Marketing Director at Green Rock Management Group

 

•    11:15-11:45 coffee break

 

•    11:45-12:30 Keynote speech by Jon Dee ““How innovation, efficiency and sustainability can boost the profits of Armenian businesses”

 

•    12:30-13:30 “Sustainable development in an unstable environment” panel discussion

 

Moderator Ara Tadevosyan

 

Participants

 

Jon Dee

Founder and Director of Do Something!

 

Armen Stepanyan

Director for Sustainable Development at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine

 

Levon Grigoryan

Compliance Director at Unibank

 

Arthur Mkhitaryan

Head of Operations Division at Converse Bank

 

•    13:30-13:40 closing remarks

Comments

