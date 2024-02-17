The UN Armenia joins blood donors’ 1/5000 club of lifesavers

The UN Armenia staff joined the “1/5000” initiative of the Blood Bank of Yeolyan Hematology and Oncology Center of the RA Ministry of Health, which is aimed at promoting voluntary and regular blood donation in Armenia. Any person without contraindications can become a blood donor or a member of the club of lifesavers. The objective is to bring together the people ready to donate blood regularly, specifically, 2-4 times a year.

Nanna Skau Photo: Mediamax

“The United Nations is devoted to improving people’s lives, and most UN staff understand that their mission is about taking active steps to make a difference. Donating blood is not only a humanitarian act that saves lives but also an excellent way to make that impact. In addition, research has proven that people who donate blood regularly have a much longer lifespan. Although some people may be apprehensive about donating blood due to safety concerns, however, in Armenia, we have rigorous regulations to ensure the blood supply is safe and infection-free,” Nanna Skau, Resident Coordinator a.i., UN Armenia, told Mediamax.

Photo: Mediamax

The “1/5000” campaign was launched in December 2023. To address the blood supply demand in Armenia, approximately 5,000 regular donors are needed annually, totaling around 10,000 donations.

Photo: Mediamax

“We can get blood only from people; it is impossible to create it in laboratory conditions or recreate it with medication. In Armenia, the idea and the culture of donation do not actually work. This is why we are trying to promote it through this program. The demand for blood in Armenia has surged, particularly in light of recent developments in Artsakh, the influx of our compatriots to Armenia, the number of relocators, and other factors, such as the increase in the number of surgeries, the growth of birth rate, etc., which contribute to the increase in demand,” Tatevik Margaryan, Blood Bank coordinator, told Mediamax.

Tatevik Margaryan Photo: Mediamax

She noted that donating blood at least twice a year would significantly contribute to meeting Armenia’s blood supply needs. Since the “1/5000” campaign launch, about 100 individuals have already engaged in the program. The objective is to provide donations to 5,000 people annually.

Photo: Mediamax

Blood donation plays a key role in maintaining community health. By contributing to blood banks, individuals support emergency response efforts and ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. This collective endeavor strengthens the healthcare system.

Ani Khchoyan

Photos: Agape Grigoryan