Armenian Apostolic and Anglican churches’ leaders discuss issues of Artsakh Armenians


Yerevan /Mediamax/. His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II met with the leader of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, within the framework of his visit to the Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Holy See reported that during the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the issues the forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh are facing, referred to the issue of return of prisoners, preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage of Artsakh and the situation in the region.

