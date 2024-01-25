Ruben Vardanyan’s detention extended for another 4 months

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani court extended the detention term of former state minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan for another 4 months.
Azerbaijan accuses Ruben Vardanyan of “financing terrorism”. He was charged with three counts - financing of terrorism, creating and participating in illegal armed organizations or groups, illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s borders.
Last time, pre-trial detention against Ruben Vardanyan was applied on September 28, 2023.
If convicted, he faces 14 years in prison.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.