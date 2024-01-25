Ruben Vardanyan’s detention extended for another 4 months

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani court extended the detention term of former state minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan for another 4 months.

Azerbaijan accuses Ruben Vardanyan of “financing terrorism”. He was charged with three counts - financing of terrorism, creating and participating in illegal armed organizations or groups, illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s borders.

Last time, pre-trial detention against Ruben Vardanyan was applied on September 28, 2023.

If convicted, he faces 14 years in prison.